State health officials offer to pay off student loans for medical providers who have opioid treatment programs

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering to pay off student loans for medical providers who begin providing or expanding opioid addiction treatment programs as a way to help address the opioid epidemic.

Student loan repayment is possible through the Michigan Opioid Treatment Access Loan Repayment Program.

The program aims to increase the availability of opioid use disorder treatment in Michigan.

State health officials say the program is being funded by the Michigan Opioid Healing and Recovery Fund, which receives payments from the nationwide settlement involving distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson and Johnson.

"By supporting our workforce, we are able to expand life-saving services to those suffering from opioid and substance use disorders," said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. "Repaying student loans for providers eases the financial burden of those working in this field and offers an incentive for those considering entering this high-demand caregiving workforce. We encourage all who are eligible to apply by March 13."

Officials say the program is open to medical and osteopathic medicine doctors, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and substance use disorder counselors who start offering opioid treatment or expand the already provided treatment.

This is the third round of the program. During the first two rounds, 64 applicants had their student loans repaid, repaying $1,158,678 loans.

According to health officials, applications but be submitted by March 13.

For more information and to fill out an application, visit here.