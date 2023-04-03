State health officials expand dental benefits for Medicaid beneficiaries

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services expanded dental benefits for Medicaid beneficiaries and increased rates for dental providers to help improve dental services for Michiganders.

This change will help increase access to services for recipients and began on April 1.

According to MDHHS, through this change, there will not be any loss of services for anyone, and many people will see new services added.

"This positive change recognizes the strong correlation between oral and physical health outcomes," said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. "With better services and closer care coordination, we can maximize opportunities to create healthy outcomes for beneficiaries of all ages while also expanding the number of providers so Michigan's residents can get care where and when they need it."

For recipients 21 years and older, the MDHHS says the following services will now be covered:

X-rays

Teeth cleanings

Fillings

Extractions

Dentures

Deep teeth cleanings (New)

Sealants (New)

Root canals (New)

Crowns (New)

Care to keep your gums healthy (New)

The $85.1 million investment in increased reimbursement and $30 million in redesigned benefits reflects input from stakeholders and information from the Healthy Michigan Plan and Pregnant Women dental programs.

Increased reimbursement rates for Medicaid dental services were implemented on Jan. 1, and providers are now paid at 100% of the Average Commercial Rate. This gives providers an incentive to treat Medicaid recipients.

"The reimbursement rates for providers were very low under the old adult dental Medicaid program," said Dr. Vince Benivegna, President of the Michigan Dental Association. "Dentists would lose money by treating adult dental Medicaid patients. As small business owners, this was not sustainable. The new rates recognize the value of quality care and will allow more dental health providers to treat Medicaid patients."

Medicaid beneficiaries not enrolled in a health plan will get dental services through the Medicaid FFS program.

Anyone with questions can call the Beneficiary Help Line for free at 800-642-3195 (TTY: 866-501-5656) or email beneficiarysupport@michigan.gov.

Providers with questions can call 800-292-2550 or email providersupport@michigan.gov.