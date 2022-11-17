Starbucks workers in Ann Arbor join over 100 stores in national strike

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Unionized Starbucks workers at three Ann Arbor stores joined the Red Cup Rebellion, a nationwide movement among unionized Starbucks employees.

Union workers walked out Thursday morning at these locations:

Jackson & Zeeb

Main & Liberty

Glencoe Crossing

Unionized Starbucks workers at Liberty and Main Streets walkout for Red Cup Rebellion strike Huron Valley Area Starbucks Workers United

Unionized Starbucks workers at Liberty and Main walkout for Red Cup Rebellion strike Huron Valley Area Starbucks Workers United

Unionzed Starbucks workers walkout at Jackson and Zeeb location for Red Cup Rebellion strike Huron Valley Area Starbucks Workers United

Employee's red apron with signatures of support at Jackson and Zeeb location Huron Valley Area Starbucks Workers United

The Red Cup Rebellion was scheduled the same day Starbucks held its Red Cup Day, which thousands of coffee shops across the country give customers a reusable red cup with the purchase of any holiday handcrafted drink. Workers said it's one of the busiest days of the year.

According to the union, stores are perpetually understaffed and schedules are inconsistent. Workers have demanded Starbucks begin bargaining in good faith to improve standards in staffing and scheduling.

Starbucks has opposed efforts to unionize in the past. The company said it is aware of walkouts and respects the rights of its employees to lawfully protest. It said the protests are happening at just a small portion of its 9,000 company-run locations across the U.S.

"We remain committed to all partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone," the company said Thursday in a statement.

Starbucks Workers United represents nearly 7,000 workers at over 260 locations across the country.