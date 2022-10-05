St. Johns spruce tree headed to Michigan Capitol for the holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A large spruce will be making its way to the Capitol grounds in Lansing soon. The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce, will be harvested from St. Johns. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.

This is the first tree from Clinton County, and the 12th from Michigan's Lower Peninsula since an official tree began being placed at the Capitol each holiday season in 1987.

"We bought the property this past spring, and the previous owner mentioned that the State of Michigan was interested in the tree," said Mary Ann. "It's an honor to be able to say our tree is the official state Christmas tree. Caitlin and I are so proud to be a part of this state tradition."

The entire journey culminates with a tree lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 18, at the 38th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration. Rain or shine, dignitaries will flip the switch that turns on thousands of twinkling lights at approximately 7:30 p.m.

As one of Michigan's premiere holiday events, Silver Bells includes an electric light parade featuring over 60 entries decked out with thousands of lights, high school marching bands, horse drawn carriages, and the arrival of Santa Claus with live reindeer; lighting of the state tree; community sing; and drone holiday light show. The event concludes with a fireworks display over the Capitol.

For more information on Silver Bells in the City, visit SilverBellsintheCity.org.