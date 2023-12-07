St. Clair Shores Kroger employee punched by 21-year-old woman

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old woman has been charged after assaulting an employee at a Kroger store in St. Clair Shores, police said.

Police say on Tuesday, Dec. 5, Shelby Pelham allegedly didn't have enough money on her Bridge Card, so she needed assistance deducting groceries from her tab at the Kroger store at 22801 Harper Ave.

An employee walked away from her as this happened, and Pelham became so upset she walked after the employee and punched her. Pelham's 1-year-old daughter was with her and sitting in the shopping cart when this happened.

The employee sustained a black eye and multiple injuries to the head but is okay and recovering, according to police.

Pelham was charged with misdemeanor assault and was released on bond.

No other information has been released at this time.