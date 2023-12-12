Man arrested for St. Clair Shores home invasions

(CBS DETROIT) - The St. Clair Shores Police Department arrested a man in connection to two home invasions that happened over the weekend.

At about 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, officers responded to a home in the 19000 block of California St. after receiving a report of a home invasion.

They discovered the resident was not home at the time of the incident, and the suspect took several items, including necklaces, rings and a watch.

While officers were heading to the home invasion scene, dispatch notified them that a second home invasion was happening in the 19000 block of Maxine St. This is just one street north of where the first home invasion occurred.

The St. Clair Shores Police Department said when officers arrived at the second home, the suspect was still inside and was stealing jewelry and a backpack to help him carry the items.

The suspect ran out the back door as officers surrounded the house. A brief foot pursuit occurred, and Officer Kaufman and his K9 partner were able to take the suspect into custody. He was then arrested and identified as Robert Morey.

Morey was arraigned and issued a $75,000 cash/surety bond.

In addition, officers recovered the stolen property from both incidents.

The investigation is ongoing.