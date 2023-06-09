St. Clair County woman charged with open murder in love triangle dispute

Raquelle Casillas St. Clair County Sheriff's Office

CAPAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 44-year-old St. Clair County woman is facing open murder charges following a violent assault.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to an assault call at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, on South Main Street in the Village of Capac. Officials say a male caller reported an assault had occurred earlier in the night and that one of the individuals was not waking up.

When deputies arrived, they found a 44-year-old Almont unconscious but breathing. Also in the home were the male caller and 44-year-old Raquelle Casillas of Mussey Township.

According to the sheriff's office, the two females had been disputing on and off for days over a shared relationship with the male.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where doctors discovered severe head trauma. She later died at the hospital Thursday morning.

Casillas was arraigned on a charge of open murder. She was denied bond and is jailed at the St. Clair County Detention and Intervention Center.