Michigan no-kill shelter in need of donations for expansion

(CBS DETROIT) - A no-kill animal shelter in St. Clair County is asking the public for help. It needs money to expand the shelter so it can keep helping pets in need.

"We don't like the fact that there are that many animals who are out there and homeless and need help. But, they do need us and we're going to make this facility a little bit bigger to try to help those animals out the best way we can," says Katie Phelan, the Director of the Blue Water Area Humane Society in Clyde.

As you can see in the video above, construction has already begun. Phelan says they began last year but are still in need of donations to help complete it. She gave CBS News Detroit a look at the space and explained each area's purpose.

"When you have dogs that stare at each other across an aisleway, that's really stressful to them that riles them up. They get really upset. So, being able to design something where we're going to have that line of sight, it's going to be much better for these guys," she said.

Other improvements will include kennels, caging systems for isolated cats, a nursery area for cat moms and kittens, new homing for rabbits and guinea pigs and more.

If you're interested in donating, go to the Blue Water Area Humane Society website.