St. Clair County man wins $886K Fast Cash jackpot from Michigan Lottery

CAPAC. Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A St. Clair County man won an $886,062 prize from the Michigan Lottery after a last-minute decision to purchase a Jackpot Slots Fast Cash ticket.

The lucky 52-year-old player, who remained anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Good Time Charlie's, at 15036 Downey Road in Capac.

"Me and my brother went to Good Time Charlie's to get food and play Club Keno," said the lucky player. "When we got to the restaurant, I bought two Club Keno tickets and won $10. I was going to use the winnings to purchase an instant ticket, but I saw the Fast Cash jackpot was over $800,000, so I decided at the last minute to purchase a Jackpot Slots ticket instead."

The player continued, "When I got back to the table, I looked the ticket over and saw we had won the jackpot. I showed my brother the ticket, and we started shouting with excitement! We couldn't believe it and were in shock for a while."

The player claimed his prize and said he plans to help his family with his winnings.

"Winning is an awesome feeling and a huge relief because it will allow me to help my family," the player said.

Tickets for Fast Cash games range from $2 up to $20 per play. Each Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot, according to the Michigan Lottery.