St. Clair County man charged after drug bust; cocaine, mushrooms and guns seized

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 12, 2023

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old St. Clair County man has been charged in connection to a drug bust in which authorities seized drugs, guns and more.

Jason Badger was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of hallucinogens, felony firearm, destruction of evidence and maintaining a drug house.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the St. Clair County Drug Task Force arrested Badger in connection to an investigation into cocaine being sold from an address in the 2700 block of Military in Port Huron.

Authorities arrested Badger during a traffic stop in Marysville. During the stop, Badger had cocaine with him and tried to step on it and destroy it.

He was taken to the St. Clair County Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, a search warrant was executed at the Port Huron house.

They found drugs, including psilocybin mushrooms, analogs and Suboxone, along with two handguns, ammunition, a scale and packaging.

Badger was arraigned on Sunday, Dec. 10, and a $40,000 bond was issued.