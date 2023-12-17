Man charged following narcotics investigation in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Cameron Redlowsk, 43, was arraigned on several charges following a narcotics investigation.
The St. Clair County Drug Task Force investigated the sales of hallucinogenic mushrooms in the 1100 block of Pearl Street on Dec. 12.
The team executed a search warrant and during the investigation, Redlowsk was taken into custody, authorities said.
During the search, the following was seized:
- 3 Lbs of Psilocybin Mushrooms
- LSD
- Analogs
- Suboxone strips
- Pill press
- Money
- Handgun
- Scale
- Packaging
Redlowsk was arraigned on Dec. 15 on the following charges:
- Delivery/Manufacture of ecstasy
- Delivery/Manufacture of narcotics
- Felony firearm
- Creation/Delivery of an analogue
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of ammunition by a felon
- Maintaining a drug house
He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
