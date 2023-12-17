Man charged following narcotics investigation in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Cameron Redlowsk, 43, was arraigned on several charges following a narcotics investigation.

The St. Clair County Drug Task Force investigated the sales of hallucinogenic mushrooms in the 1100 block of Pearl Street on Dec. 12.

The team executed a search warrant and during the investigation, Redlowsk was taken into custody, authorities said.

During the search, the following was seized:

3 Lbs of Psilocybin Mushrooms

LSD

Analogs

Suboxone strips

Pill press

Money

Handgun

Scale

Packaging

Redlowsk was arraigned on Dec. 15 on the following charges:

Delivery/Manufacture of ecstasy

Delivery/Manufacture of narcotics

Felony firearm

Creation/Delivery of an analogue

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of ammunition by a felon

Maintaining a drug house

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.