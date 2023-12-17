Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged following narcotics investigation in St. Clair County

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Cameron Redlowsk, 43, was arraigned on several charges following a narcotics investigation. 

The St. Clair County Drug Task Force investigated the sales of hallucinogenic mushrooms in the 1100 block of Pearl Street on Dec. 12. 

The team executed a search warrant and during the investigation, Redlowsk was taken into custody, authorities said. 

During the search, the following was seized: 

  • 3 Lbs of Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • LSD
  • Analogs
  • Suboxone strips
  • Pill press
  • Money
  • Handgun
  • Scale
  • Packaging

Redlowsk was arraigned on Dec. 15 on the following charges: 

  • Delivery/Manufacture of ecstasy
  • Delivery/Manufacture of narcotics
  • Felony firearm
  • Creation/Delivery of an analogue
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession of ammunition by a felon
  • Maintaining a drug house

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 1:10 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.