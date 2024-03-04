Springtime bringing many sporting events to Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Springtime in Detroit is kicking off with a different feel in the air this year compared to others. Sure, football season is over, but there's still a lot of football, basketball, hockey and baseball to hit the Motor City.

CBS News Detroit's Luke Laster went to Alfred Brush Ford Park in Detroit for Saturday's leg of the "On the Clock Tour" ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft to ask Detroiters what they are looking forward to the most this spring when it comes to sports.

"I think I'm most excited about my Lions, and hopefully, the Pistons can get something turned around too," said one Detroit resident.

"Looking forward to seeing what the Lions will do next year, even though we were supposed to go to the Super Bowl and won, but hey, we're going to take it to the chin and work hard next year," said another.

Much love was shown for all Detroit sports teams, but a lot more in the way of the Lions. It is a fitting response, given Saturday's environment surrounding the draft and the Lions.

Not only will football fans get their fix with the draft, but the Red Wings may be making the playoffs, and the Tigers will kick off Opening Day at Comerica Park on April 5. Not to mention the NCAA men's basketball tournament and the Pistons.

Marty Dobek, deputy director of the Detroit Sports Commission, says just because football season is over, the fun doesn't have to end. He says everyone wins when you have a multitude of sporting events in town at or around the same time.

"Not only from the economic standpoint but the social standpoint. We really want to impact residents, we want to impact youth, we really want to make sure that everybody feels touched by hosting major events. Not just the draft, not just the regional, those have a massive impact at the end of the day, but these smaller, medium-sized events really just drive a lot to our community," said Dobek.