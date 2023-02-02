Spectators run onto court, spark fight at Ypsilanti high school basketball game

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - School officials shared details about a brawl that broke out at a junior varsity basketball game at Ypsilanti Community High School Tuesday night.

The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when two unknown spectators ran onto the court and tried to assault a Ypsilanti high school player, according to Ypsilanti Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlos Lopez.

School officials, coaches and staff quickly worked to remove the spectators and players from the gym.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office then arrived to assist. No one was arrested.

Due to the incident, school officials decided to cancel the rest of the junior varsity game while coaches worked with athletes impacted by the situation.

"In Ypsilanti Community Schools, we continuously work to create safe environments for our students, our families, and our visitors. We are proud of our Ypsilanti Community Schools District and School Administrators, coaches, and staff for their diligence in creating a safe community for us all," stated Dr. Carlos Lopez, Assistant Superintendent of Ypsilanti Community Schools. Despite a charged atmosphere that included the ejections of two spectators, students and fans followed instructions avoiding additional interactions. Ypsilanti Community Schools' District and School Administrators, along with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's

Department was able to quickly control the incident."