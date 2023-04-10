Lockdown at Sparrow Hospital lifted after bomb threat

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A lockdown has been lifted at Sparrow Hospital following a bomb threat Monday morning, police said.

At about 3:31 a.m. on Monday, April 10, Lansing police officers were dispatched to the hospital after receiving reports of a person with an AR-15.

As officers responded to the call, they received additional calls from the same person threatening to bomb the hospital.

When officers arrived, they searched the entire hospital building and determined the threats were not credible.

Police say about 6:29 a.m., the building was cleared, and they believe this was a swatting call.

In addition, police say there is no suspect at this time, but there is no credible threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.