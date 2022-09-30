After a pandemic pause, Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week is back.

Guisadillas El Rancho FEATHERSTONE

The 10-day event runs during Hispanic Heritage Month and features 21 participating restaurants. Each location will offer an exclusive dish that organizers said showcases the chefs' and owners' Latin and culinary roots.

Chicken and waffles: El Rey De Las Arepas FEATHERSTONE

Organizers said this year will feature a new event. The first Food Truck Rally will be at Batch Brewing Company on Monday, Oct. 3rd from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. There will be food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, a DJ playing music, and the Wayne Health Mobile Unit will be providing health screenings plus flu and booster shots, as available, between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week began as a business promotional opportunity but organizers said it's now grown into a social and educational tool. They said the event brings awareness to the vast diversity of nationalities in the city of Detroit. Among the 21 restaurants participating in the event, multiple nationalities are represented: El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Venezuela plus six regions of Mexico. Organizers said some participants will be preparing halal and vegan options.

"I am grateful for the support from the volunteers making the event happen and guiding its inclusive direction, including folks in food, social justice, the hospitality industry, and economic development", said Juan Carlos Dueweke-Pérez. "Food is universal, but experiences and hospitality are not the same across cultures. That's why this event matters so much."

The event kicks off Friday September 30 and runs through October 9.

Pozole Verde La Posada FEATHERSTONE

FOOD TRUCKS FEATURED AT BATCH BREWING COMPANY

● Antojitos Southwest

● Cafecito Alvarez

● Camino Real

● El Parian (Vernor + Ferdinand)

● El Taquito Taco Truck

● Los Dos Amigos

● Los Dos Carnales

● Papelon

● Taco Fiesta

● Taco Veloz

● Tacos del Barrio and the Real Boss

● Tacos El Caballo

● Taqueria El Rey



RESTAURANTS PARTICIPATING DURING THE 10-DAY EVENT

● Armando's Mexican Restaurant - TBD

● Asty Time - Albóndigas a la criolla arroz con guandules

● El Asador Steakhouse - Tacos dorados de camaron

● El Barzon Restaurante - Camarones al mojo de ajo

● El Palenque Restaurant - Mole verde

● El Rancho Restaurant - Guisadillas

● El Rey de a las Arepas - Chicken and waffles

● La Jalisciense - Aguachiles

● La Cuscatleca - Empanadas de plátano y fritos de elote

● La Palapa del Parian - Pozole verde de pollo

● La Posada - Pozole verde

● La Rosita - Breakfast dish: Chilaquiles; Dinner: Mole

● La Terraza - Alambres

● Las Palmas - Flautas

● Los Altos Restaurant - Chiles Rellenos

● Los Galanes - Enchiladas

● Mariscos El Salpicón - Jesse's Platter

● Mi Lindo San Blas - TBD

● Taqueria El Nacimiento - Molcajete estilo Guadalajara

● Taqueria Lupitas - Mole Poblano

● Taqueria Mi Pueblo - Mole Poblano