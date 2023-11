CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 29, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 29, 2023

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southgate Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Nov. 17.

Police released photos of a person of interest.

Southgate Police Department

If anyone recognizes the person of interest in the photos, call the SPD Detective Bureau at 734-258-3055.