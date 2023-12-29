Southfield teenager seriously hurt following three-vehicle crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 14-year-old from Southfield is seriously hurt following a crash in Fort Gratiot Township.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office reported that on Dec. 28 a three-vehicle crash happened in the 4100 block of 24th Avenue at a traffic signal, south of McDonald's.

A northbound 2021 Dodge Durango tried to turn left at the traffic signal into a shopping complex on the west side of the road.

A southbound Dodge Ram, towing a trailer hauling a skid-steer loader, hit the Durango near the rear passenger door, deputies said.

Due to the impact, the Durango hit a Mitsubishi that was stopped at the traffic signal waiting to exit the shopping complex onto northbound 24th Avenue, the sheriff's office said.

The Durango had four passengers, the driver was a 47-year-old man from Warren, a 17-year-old boy from Warren, a 15-year-old girl from Warren, and a 14-year-old from Southfield.

The 14-year-old received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

A 59-year-old person from Casco Township was driving the Ram, with a 12-year-old passenger from Kimball Township.

The driver of the Ram received a possible head injury and was unrestrained during the crash, deputies said.

The Mitsubishi had two occupants in the vehicle who were uninjured, the investigation shows.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation.