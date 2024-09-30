Watch CBS News
Southfield schools closed Monday after gun threat

(CBS DETROIT) - All schools in the Southfield Public Schools district are closed Monday after a potential threat of gun violence was made against Southfield high school campuses over the weekend. 

The district canceled classes at all schools, as Southfield police have not been able to confirm if the threat is credible. 

All extracurricular activities at the schools are also canceled. 

Monday's threat comes less than two weeks after a 15-year-old Detroit boy was arrested after a school resource officer found a gun at Southfield A&T High School. A gun was found in the student's waistband. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to contact Southfield Public Schools Chief of Staff James Jackson at 248-746-8500 or report it to OK2Say.

