19-year-old dies in crash after fleeing from Southfield police

Southfield police give update after 19-year-old killed in crash while fleeing officers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old died this week as he was fleeing from Southfield police.

The incident happened at 7:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen Kia at Westhampton Avenue and Evergreen Road. Police say they received a tip about the vehicle through a license plate reader.

The vehicle fled, and the driver, a 19-year-old man from Taylor, crashed into a reinforced fence on Evergreen between Westhampton and Westover.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Two 17-year-old females were also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The teen girls told police that they thought they were getting into a rideshare.

"When [one of the girls] got into the vehicle, she was told the driver was an Uber driver. And then, once police made contact, it was disclosed that time that it was stolen, and then per her, the driver began to drive erratically," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

Investigators are looking into how the 19-year-old got the car.