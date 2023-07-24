Watch CBS News
Southfield police searching for missing 71-year-old man

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

John Taylor  Southfield Police Department

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 71-year-old man. 

John Taylor was last seen at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 23. 

Southfield police say Taylor suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. 

He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. 

In addition, Taylor is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a blue plaid shirt. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 1:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

