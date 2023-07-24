Southfield police searching for missing 71-year-old man
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 71-year-old man.
John Taylor was last seen at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.
Southfield police say Taylor suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
In addition, Taylor is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a blue plaid shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.