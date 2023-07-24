Southfield police searching for missing 71-year-old man

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 24, 2023

John Taylor Southfield Police Department

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 71-year-old man.

John Taylor was last seen at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Southfield police say Taylor suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

In addition, Taylor is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a blue plaid shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.