Southfield police searching for missing 4-year-old girl last seen in November

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Southfield police are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen in November. 

Bali Packer was last seen being picked up by Juwon Madison, who is believed to be her biological father, on Nov. 10, 2024. Police say Madison has refused to return Bali to her mother, Timeah Wright-Smith. 

Madison is not listed on the girl's birth certificate and does not have a court order stating that he has parenting time with Bali. He recently found out that he may be Bali's father before picking her up with her mother's permission, according to police. 

bali-packer.jpg
Bali Packer   Detroit Police Department

The girl's mother does not believe Bali is in any danger. Wright-Smith has sole custody of Bali. 

Madison is believed to have left Michigan and traveled to Nevada. 

Bali is 3 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 35 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue PJ Masks shirt, pink hat, pink leggings and pink boots. 

Anyone with information on Bali's whereabouts is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500. 

Joseph Buczek

