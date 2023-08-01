Watch CBS News
Southfield police searching for missing 17-year-old

Donavan Anderson  Southfield Police Department

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Southfield police are seeking assistance from the public as they search for a missing 17-year-old boy. 

Police issued a press release on Thursday, July 31, stating that they are looking for Donavan Anderson. He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and plaid pajama pants. 

He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

His mother told police that Anderson was diagnosed with autism and ADHD and has made suicidal statements. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 10:58 AM

