Southfield police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Nakaiya Sailor  Southfield Police Department


SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday. 

Nakaiya Sailor was last seen in Southfield on Friday, June 23. Police say she was last seen wearing a purple bonnet-type hat, a white shirt and black sweatpants.

Sailor is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair in a ponytail. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500. 

First published on June 27, 2023 / 12:40 PM

