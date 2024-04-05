Southfield police searching for missing 10-month-old baby girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is seeking help finding a 10-month-old baby.
The baby, Tru Jones, was turned over to her biological father, Jaden Cathey, in late January, police said in a release on Friday.
Jones' mother has obtained full parental rights since then but hasn't been able to locate her. In addition, Southfield police haven't been able to find Cathey.
Anyone with information about Tru Jones or Jaden Cathey is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.