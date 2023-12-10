Southfield police search for missing 17-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Jonirah Williams-Spikes was last seen on Dec. 9 around 5 p.m., according to police.
Police describe her as:
- Black
- black hair
- brown eyes
- 5 feet and 5 inches tall
- about 270 pounds
Williams-Spike could be in the City of Detroit, police said.
Anyone with information can call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.
