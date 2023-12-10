Southfield police search for missing 17-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jonirah Williams-Spikes was last seen on Dec. 9 around 5 p.m., according to police.

Police describe her as:

Black

black hair

brown eyes

5 feet and 5 inches tall

about 270 pounds

Williams-Spike could be in the City of Detroit, police said.

Anyone with information can call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.