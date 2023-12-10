Watch CBS News
Local News

Southfield police search for missing 17-year-old girl

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. 

Jonirah Williams-Spikes was last seen on Dec. 9 around 5 p.m., according to police.  

Police describe her as:

  • Black
  • black hair 
  • brown eyes 
  • 5 feet and 5 inches tall 
  • about 270 pounds   

Williams-Spike could be in the City of Detroit, police said. 

Anyone with information can call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.  

First published on December 10, 2023 / 5:01 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.