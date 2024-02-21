Watch CBS News
Local News

Southfield police search for 16-year-old missing for over a week

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 21, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 21, 2024 04:01

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 16-year-old No'elle Caroll, who was last over a week ago.

Police say the teen left her home at about 5 p.m. on Feb. 12.

No'elle is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say she was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black long sleeve shirt and black Air Jordon shoes.

She has been diagnosed with depression but is not taking medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.

Southfield police search for missing 16-year-old
Southfield Police Department

First published on February 21, 2024 / 11:04 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.