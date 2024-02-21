Southfield police search for 16-year-old missing for over a week

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 16-year-old No'elle Caroll, who was last over a week ago.

Police say the teen left her home at about 5 p.m. on Feb. 12.

No'elle is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say she was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black long sleeve shirt and black Air Jordon shoes.

She has been diagnosed with depression but is not taking medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.