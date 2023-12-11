Watch CBS News
Southfield police search for missing 37-year-old man with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a Southfield man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. 

Jacob Williams Southfield Police Department

Jacob Williams, 37, was last seen in Southfield at about 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. 

Williams is described as having a medium complexion, being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 185 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. 

In addition, police say Williams does not have his medication with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.

