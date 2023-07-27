Southfield police search for missing 22-year-old man

Lamar Slaughter Southfield Police Department

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

Lamar Slaughter was last seen on Saturday, July 22. He is believed to be wearing a tan suit coat, a green shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.

Police describe him as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.