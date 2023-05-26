Southfield police search for missing 14-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 14-year-old Sherita Strickland, who was last seen Thursday afternoon.
Police say the teen was seen at about 4 p.m. in the area of Lahser and Nine Mile Road. She was last seen wearing a blue pastel hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and black shoes.
She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with short blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call South police at 248-796-5500.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.