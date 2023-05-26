Southfield police search for missing 14-year-old girl

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 25, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 25, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 25, 2023

Southfield police are seeking the public's help in locating in missing 14-year-old Sherita Strickland. Southfield Police Department

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 14-year-old Sherita Strickland, who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Police say the teen was seen at about 4 p.m. in the area of Lahser and Nine Mile Road. She was last seen wearing a blue pastel hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with short blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call South police at 248-796-5500.