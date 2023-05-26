Watch CBS News
Local News

Southfield police search for missing 14-year-old girl

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 25, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 25, 2023 03:20
sherita-strickland.jpg
Southfield police are seeking the public's help in locating in missing 14-year-old Sherita Strickland. Southfield Police Department

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 14-year-old Sherita Strickland, who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Police say the teen was seen at about 4 p.m. in the area of Lahser and Nine Mile Road. She was last seen wearing a blue pastel hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with short blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call South police at 248-796-5500.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 9:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.