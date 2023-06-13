Watch CBS News
Southfield police search for 41-year-old man missing for three months

The Southfield Police Department is searching for 41-year-old Michael Termaine Young, who was last seen on March 7. Southfield Police Department

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for 41-year-old Michael Termaine Young, who was last seen more than three months ago.

Young was last seen on March 7 wearing gray jogging pants, a gray sweatshirt, white shoes, and a navy blue coat. Police say he suffered from depression.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 180 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and with a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.

