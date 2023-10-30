Southfield police host annual trunk or treat event

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The week of Halloween is here, and with the holiday falling on a Tuesday this year, many got their scares and trick or treating the weekend before.

The Southfield Pavilion saw hundreds of kids come by Sunday for the Southfield Police Department's annual trunk or treat.

Games for the kids, music, and, of course, trick or treating took to the pavilion halls while many of Southfield's police, fire, and first responders dressed up to hand it out.

"It's safe, and I don't have to worry about anyone putting anything in the candy, you know," said Gloria Hatcher, who brought her nieces to trick-or-treat. "It's a safe environment, and then they get a chance to run and play and trick or treat and have a good time."