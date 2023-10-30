Watch CBS News
Local News

Southfield police host annual trunk or treat event

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

Southfield police host annual trunk or treat event
Southfield police host annual trunk or treat event 01:01

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The week of Halloween is here, and with the holiday falling on a Tuesday this year, many got their scares and trick or treating the weekend before.

The Southfield Pavilion saw hundreds of kids come by Sunday for the Southfield Police Department's annual trunk or treat. 

Games for the kids, music, and, of course, trick or treating took to the pavilion halls while many of Southfield's police, fire, and first responders dressed up to hand it out.

"It's safe, and I don't have to worry about anyone putting anything in the candy, you know," said Gloria Hatcher, who brought her nieces to trick-or-treat. "It's a safe environment, and then they get a chance to run and play and trick or treat and have a good time."

Luke Laster
lukelaster-pick-aug92022-6316.jpg

Luke Laster joined the CBS News Detroit team in August of 2022, and for this Marine City native, it's a return home.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 1:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.