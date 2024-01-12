Police search for missing teenage girl in Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Aaliyah Grays was last seen in Southfield on Jan. 11 around 6 p.m., police said.
She is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, has long black hair styled in braids, braces, brown eyes, and weighs 115 pounds.
Grays was last seen wearing a black and red graphic t-shirt, black Adidas track pants with a white stripe down each side, a blue denim jacket, and brown Ugg slippers.
She would be carrying two black duffel bags and a black glittery backpack, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.