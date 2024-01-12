Watch CBS News
Police search for missing teenage girl in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. 

Aaliyah Grays was last seen in Southfield on Jan. 11 around 6 p.m., police said. 

She is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, has long black hair styled in braids, braces, brown eyes, and weighs 115 pounds. 

Grays was last seen wearing a black and red graphic t-shirt, black Adidas track pants with a white stripe down each side, a blue denim jacket, and brown Ugg slippers. 

She would be carrying two black duffel bags and a black glittery backpack, police said. 

Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500.   

First published on January 12, 2024 / 11:57 AM EST

