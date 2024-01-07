Southfield police search for missing man

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a missing 58-year-old man.

Christopher Connors was last seen on Jan. 4. He is described by police as White, 5 feet and 9 inches tall, has brown eyes, and shoulder-length grey hair, weighing about 170 pounds.

Southfield Police Department

Connors was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black t-shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500.