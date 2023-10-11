Metro Detroit medical spa offers free health services to uninsured

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A local medical spa is making healthcare more accessible for the uninsured.

Now through the end of the year, the House of Contour in Southfield is offering free services, including lab work, vital sign monitoring, and vaginal PH checks. Volunteering with the City of Detroit over the summer sparked the idea for owner and registered nurse Stormie Anderson.

"Everyone who would come to our booth to get their blood pressure checked, everybody's blood pressure was high," Anderson said.

"So, I was like, let me give something to the community where they can come get a [check-up and] we can catch the signs and symptoms early," she continued.

Anderson says the people she met weren't aware of concerning medical issues because they weren't insured, which makes the cost of visiting a doctor much too high.

Now, she's giving Metro Detroiters an alternative in the comfort of her medical spa.

"You feel like you can talk to her about everything," said Tavia Carmack, one of Anderson's clients.

"You may just be coming here to get your teeth whitened, and you're leaving with your blood pressure checked and your cholesterol levels checked," she continued.

