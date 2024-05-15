Southfield man sentenced for murder of 17-year-old mother on I-94

(CBS DETROIT) - A Southfield man was sentenced Wednesday for the October 2022 murder of a 17-year-old mother on I-94 in St. Clair Shores.

Nathaniel Taylor, 22, was sentenced to 17-50 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Taya Land. Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Taylor met with Land on Oct. 14, 2022. The two had an argument, and Taylor allegedly pushed Land out of his vehicle and shot her three times in the head with a 9mm gun.

Taylor pleaded no contest on April 4, 2024.

"This sentence ensures the defendant is held accountable for this senseless loss of life. I hope this will bring some closure to the family who have suffered a great tragedy," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Taylor was also sentenced to two years to be served consecutively for a felony firearm conviction.