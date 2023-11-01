Southfield man charged in connection to several Metro Detroit burglaries

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 53-year-old Southfield man has been charged in connection to burglaries at multiple businesses in Metro Detroit throughout October, Troy police said.

After investigating the case for weeks, authorities identified James Chatman as a suspect in the burglaries that happened in Royal Oak, Birmingham, Troy, and other areas, after detectives conducted surveillance and discovered that Chatman and his vehicle were connected to the crimes.

At about 11:27 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, detectives in plainclothes notified officers that a possible burglary had occurred in the King's Plaza shopping center on Rochester Road, north of E. Long Lake Road in Troy.

When they arrived, they saw the door handle to the business at 5100 Rochester was damaged, and when they checked the building, they saw the cash register door was open, with no money inside.

The business owner arrived at the scene and told officers that $120 was missing from the register.

Authorities arrested Chatman, and he was charged with burglary on Friday, Oct. 27. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The Troy Special Investigations Unit conducted the investigation which includes officers from the Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Royal Oak and Troy police departments.