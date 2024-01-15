Southfield community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during peace walk

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Temperatures may have hit the single digits, but that didn't stop dozens of people from gathering to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday, Hope United Methodist Church in Southfield held its 39th annual MLK peace walk celebration, commemorating the legacy of the civil rights leader.

The theme of this year's celebration was "peace and justice for the next generation."

"Dr. King's dream is so important because right now, the whole world is facing so many issues, and that's what he was all about. Peace, justice and liberty for everybody," said Dorothy Dean, Board of Directors for the MLK Task Force.

The 39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. peace walk at Hope United Methodist Church in Southfield. CBS Detroit

It was a march that brought allies of all ages together to continue pushing for change.

"He really is the embodiment of really pushing through adversity when you know something is wrong, to kind of fight injustices and really push for freedom," said 17-year-old Madison Williams, who took part in the walk.

City and state leaders, sorority and fraternity groups among other community organizations, attended the event.

"We've got to make sure that everyone knows that you got to come out and let your voice be heard, or you won't have a voice," Dean stated.

Organizers say Southfield was the first city in Michigan to hold a march in honor of Dr. King. Each year, more and more people attend.