3 injured after truck driver crashes into bus in Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A driver was critically injured Friday morning after striking a bus in Southfield, police said.
The incident happened at about 7:08 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at Nine Mile Road and Northwestern Highway.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a truck driver disregarded a traffic signal and hit a bus.
The truck driver, the only occupant inside the vehicle, got trapped in the wreckage.
Southfield Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and extricated the driver. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Authorities closed lanes in the area as police investigated the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
The bus driver and one passenger were also taken to a local hospital. The condition of these two individuals is unknown at this time, according to police.
