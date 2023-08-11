3 injured after truck driver crashes into bus in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A driver was critically injured Friday morning after striking a bus in Southfield, police said.

The incident happened at about 7:08 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at Nine Mile Road and Northwestern Highway.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a truck driver disregarded a traffic signal and hit a bus.

The truck driver, the only occupant inside the vehicle, got trapped in the wreckage.

Southfield Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and extricated the driver. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities closed lanes in the area as police investigated the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

The bus driver and one passenger were also taken to a local hospital. The condition of these two individuals is unknown at this time, according to police.