Southfield A&T's Isaiah Marshall named 2023 MaxPreps Michigan High School Football Player of the Year

Southfield A&T celebrates historic win on the gridiron

(CBS DETROIT) - Fresh off leading Southfield A&T to its first state championship, senior quarterback Isaiah Marshall has been named the 2023 MaxPreps Michigan High School Football Player of the Year.

Isaiah Marshall totaled 3,114 yards and 39 touchdowns through the air and added 1,507 yards rushing and 16 scores. (Photo: Scott Hasse)

The 6-foot, 210-pound Kansas commit totaled 3,114 yards and 39 touchdowns through the air and added 1,507 yards rushing and 16 scores this fall as the Warriors went 13-1 and snapped Belleville's 38-game win streak with a 36-32 win in the MHSAA Division 1 state title game in November.

Previous MaxPreps Michigan Players of the Year include Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood (2022), Detroit Martin Luther King alum and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (2021) and West Bloomfield alum and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (2020).

