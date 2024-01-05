Watch CBS News
Weather

Southeast Michigan weekend forecast: Some snow, more on the way

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast January 5, 2024 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast January 5, 2024 (Today) 03:06

(CBS DETROIT) - This weekend is the start of an active weather pattern that extends into next week. We are expecting scattered snow showers starting around mid-day on Saturday and extending through the morning hours on Sunday. 

weekend-left.png
weekend forecast

We should see an inch or less of accumulation by the time the snow moves out on Sunday. 

graf-4k-long.png
Sunday snow

Nearly everyone around the state will see some snow throughout the weekend.

around-the-state-next-2-days-cutout.png
around the state

And if you're tailgating around the Lions game on Sunday, expect snow showers before the game and cloudy conditions after.

lions-game-day1.png
Lions game forecast

We are watching more winter weather on the way next week, with a chance of snow then rain and snow starting on Tuesday.

next-6-days-preicp-tomorrow.png
next week

Have a great weekend!

Stacey DuFord
staceyduford-june722-4629.jpg

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 2:05 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.