Southeast Michigan weekend forecast: Some snow, more on the way

(CBS DETROIT) - This weekend is the start of an active weather pattern that extends into next week. We are expecting scattered snow showers starting around mid-day on Saturday and extending through the morning hours on Sunday.

weekend forecast

We should see an inch or less of accumulation by the time the snow moves out on Sunday.

Sunday snow

Nearly everyone around the state will see some snow throughout the weekend.

around the state

And if you're tailgating around the Lions game on Sunday, expect snow showers before the game and cloudy conditions after.

Lions game forecast

We are watching more winter weather on the way next week, with a chance of snow then rain and snow starting on Tuesday.

next week

Have a great weekend!