Warmer temperatures and more sunshine for Southeast Michigan this week

(CBS DETROIT) - Temperatures will continue to warm over the next few days as dry weather takes hold and sunshine continues.

High pressure will settle in leaving Southeast Michigan with a pleasant day on Thursday even if temperatures are staying below average for this time of year.

A little chilly to start the day as lows will be in the mid 40s. Sunshine will be bountiful throughout Thursday as temperatures reach highs in the low 70s by the late afternoon.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Upcoming days will be also be sunnier and warmer, but there are more showers and thunderstorm possibilities in our 7-day forecast.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.