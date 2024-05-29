Watch CBS News
Warmer temperatures and more sunshine for Southeast Michigan this week

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Temperatures will continue to warm over the next few days as dry weather takes hold and sunshine continues. 

High pressure will settle in leaving Southeast Michigan with a pleasant day on Thursday even if temperatures are staying below average for this time of year. 

A little chilly to start the day as lows will be in the mid 40s. Sunshine will be bountiful throughout Thursday as temperatures reach highs in the low 70s by the late afternoon.

Upcoming days will be also be sunnier and warmer, but there are more showers and thunderstorm possibilities in our 7-day forecast. 

