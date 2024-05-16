More sunshine Thursday before rain moves through Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Thursday will be a little bit nicer as we'll see more sunshine throughout the day, before a chance of rain showers in the evening.

Temperatures will start the morning in the low to mid-50s and warm into the mid-70s for afternoon highs. Partly cloudy skies will begin our day, but we'll see more sunshine in the afternoon, so keep your sunglasses handy!

Clouds will filter in through the evening hours, and a chance for rain showers will begin Thursday evening. Better chances of rain showers will continue overnight and into Friday morning, with showers and thunderstorms possible by Friday afternoon.

