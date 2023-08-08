Watch CBS News
Southeast Michigan Primary Election Day 2023 guide

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, is Primary Day in southeast Michigan and across the state. 

Primary elections are being held in Livingston, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. 

Voters will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots on municipal and school proposals as well as local offices. 

View your ballot 

View a sample ballot on the state's website here

County-by-county election information and results

Livingston County

Lenawee County 

Macomb County 

Monroe County 

Oakland County 

St. Clair County 

Washtenaw County 

Wayne County 

Poll hours 

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote. 

Voting in-person information 

For more information on voting in-person and what to expect, visit the state's website here.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 10:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

