Southeast Michigan Primary Election Day 2023 guide

(CBS DETROIT) - Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, is Primary Day in southeast Michigan and across the state.

Primary elections are being held in Livingston, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Voters will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots on municipal and school proposals as well as local offices.

View your ballot

View a sample ballot on the state's website here.

County-by-county election information and results

Livingston County

Lenawee County

Macomb County

Monroe County

Oakland County

St. Clair County

Washtenaw County

Wayne County

Poll hours

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.

Voting in-person information

For more information on voting in-person and what to expect, visit the state's website here.