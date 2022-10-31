South Lyon High School on lockdown due to threat, 2nd time in a week

(CBS Detroit) - South Lyons High School faces their 3rd lockdown this month after a threat was made around 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the threat. Officials said in a release, "We take all threats seriously but don't believe this is credible."

This is the second time in a week the high school received a threatening message.

On Oct. 25, officials found a threat written on a second-floor bathroom wall claiming someone was "gonna shoot the school up."

After conducting an investigation, the threat was considered not credible.

On Oct. 4, a similar threat was made at South Lyon East High School, in which a lockdown occurred.

A 15-year-old sophomore, who has since been charged, claimed a person had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.

The sophomore wrote the threat and reported it to the school administration, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged with threatening to commit violence with a firearm, explosive or other dangerous weapon against students or staff on school property.