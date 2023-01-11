South Haven's first female firefighter retires

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The first female firefighter in South Haven has retired after 14 years with the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

Dawn Hinz served as a firefighter for 21 years, spending the first seven years with the Covert Fire Department and then the last 14 years with SHAES.

Since Hinz was first hired, the number of firefighters has added three full-time female firefighters to its staff and six paid-on-call staff.

"There is no doubt the positive impact Dawn has left with our organization," said Executive Director Brandon Hinz, who is also Dawn's husband. "Firefighting/EMS is a physical job. You have to think on your feet. You have to be knowledgeable in fire, EMS, confined space rescue, water rescue, vehicle operations. In the not too distant past, women weren't considered to be strong and tough enough for a career position in this type of job. Dawn came to SHAES and showed them all wrong. The women we've hired since have continued that attitude/mentality and capability."

Dawn graduated from high school as the Valedictorian of her class, competed in multiple Firefighter Combat Challenges, completed several triathlons, becoming a USAT certified triathlon coach, and coached a local kids swimming club.

In post, SHAES officials says Dawn will still be involved in sharing her love of physical fitness and will continue her affiliation with Athletic Mentors of Kalamazoo, helping individuals to live healthy lifestyles.

Dawn grew up believing that girls can do anything boys can do. Her favorite memory from elementary school gym class is reaching the ceiling on the climbing rope. A feat only completed by a handful of boys. She was always active; climbing trees, riding her bike, or swimming; both in the local pool and Lake Michigan.