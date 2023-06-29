South Carolina man on the run for 17 years arrested in Detroit after tricking wife, kids with fake name

(CBS DETROIT) - A wanted South Carolina man has been arrested in Detroit after being on the run for 17 years. He even fooled his wife and kids, who only knew him by his fake name.

Antran Hall was tried and found guilty of cocaine trafficking and failure to stop for blue lights in Anderson County in 2006.

Authorities say he was placed on the Anderson County Sheriff's Office's "Most Wanted" list after failing to appear twice on warrants.

The sheriff's office says detectives discovered that Hall was living under an alias in Detroit.

On Monday, June 26, U.S. Marshals narrowed their search, and Hall was arrested the following day.

The investigation revealed that Hall used a fake name and had tricked his wife and kids as they only knew him by the fake name.

Hall is at the Wayne County Detention Center awaiting extradition, according to authorities.