Some UAW members considering part-time jobs if strike happens

(CBS DETROIT) - United Auto Workers union members are now able to sign up to receive their $500 a-week strike payment, only reminding us of the possibility of a strike as soon as Friday.

"We've got bills to pay. I'm going to have to DoorDash or Uber or try something," says Ingrid Young, who is one of the thousands of members with one thing on her mind, a looming strike.

"It's not just me, it's my children also," says Young, whose daughters are UAW members as well. Conversations with them and her fellow members have surrounded many topics, one of them being alternate sources of income

"I'm almost afraid that I may have to look for a part-time job, and I don't think I've had that worry in quite some time," says Young.

The UAW listed on its website guidelines for striking, one of them pertaining to seeking out employment elsewhere.

The UAW says members must continue to partake in the strike. They also say if members receive gross pay from outside work that is equal to or greater than $500, then the member will not receive weekly benefits. However, they would continue to receive medical and prescription drug assistance.

"I'm sincerely hoping that on Friday morning, we have all come to an agreement," says Young.