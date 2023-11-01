Some in Hamtramck concerned over antisemitic Facebook post by city council candidate

Some in Hamtramck concerned over antisemitic Facebook post by city council candidate

Some in Hamtramck concerned over antisemitic Facebook post by city council candidate

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hamtramck City Council candidate is under fire for a Facebook post many are calling antisemitic.

Nasr Hussain posted in the "Hamtramck Square" Facebook group on Monday asking if the holocaust was "advanced punishment" for Israel's actions in their war with Hamas.

The post received some support, but many others said it was antisemitic.

"It's wrong, it's bigoted, and I think it's making a bad name for Hamtramck as a whole," said Scott Aaronson, who has owned the Hamtramck Hostel for six years.

Aaronson said in person, he loves the city, loves his neighbors, and loves the diverse community. But online and in Hamtramck Facebook groups, he sees the hate.

"It's extra alarming that these antisemitic posts are coming from somebody that wants to represent our city."

Hussain is one of six candidates running for city council.

His post is still in the group and reads, "Was the holocaust God's advance punishment of the "Chosen People" for the savagery they're committing today against the innocent Palestinians children and civilians? A heinous act proving that they're as savage and cruel as the Nazis themselves who tormented them, or maybe even worse."

"As a Jewish American, you know I'm not going to say that before all this happened that there wasn't antisemitism. But now I feel like it's a daily part of my life," said Aaronson

CBS News Detroit reached out to Hussein, as well as the current city council members; however, they did not respond to our request for comment.