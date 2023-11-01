Watch CBS News
Snowfall record set in Detroit on Halloween

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast November 1st, 2023 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast November 1st, 2023 (Today) 02:01

(CBS DETROIT) - Snow showers rolled across the region yesterday, and many of us experienced the season's first snowfall.

Even though multiple inches of snow didn't accumulate, we still broke the daily maximum snowfall records for Oct. 31.

record-snow.png
CBS Detroit NEXT Weather

In Detroit yesterday, we picked up 0.2" of snow. The previous record was at 0.1" set back in 1993.

More Michigan snowfall records achieved on Halloween:

On Oct. 31, Flint received 1.1" of snow. Previous record was 0.7" in 2014. 

Tri-Cities received 0.5" of snow. Previous record for snowfall maximum was a TRACE in 2019.

Muskegon received 8.8" of snow, which breaks the daily record for Oct. 31, which was previously a TRACE in 2019. 

Be prepared this winter season by keeping up-to-date with the latest NEXT Weather forecast.  

Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 1:23 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

