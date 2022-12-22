Watch CBS News
Local News

Snow emergency declared for Auburn Hills

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As a winter storm is expected to make its way to the Metro Detroit area, the City of Auburn Hills has declared a snow emergency.

The snow emergency will go on from Thursday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. until further notice, according to city officials.

During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on the street. 

This allows crews to plow the snow and clear the roads as quickly as possible.

Vehicles left parked on the street during the snow emergency could be ticketed and/or towed.

In addition to this, city officials say that vehicles left along I-75, M-59 and other major roadways will be towed.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 12:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

